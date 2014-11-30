(Updated: Light editing throughout)

No. 10 Wichita State 75, Tulsa 55: Fred VanVleet led the way with 21 points and nine assists as the Shockers turned away the visiting Golden Hurricane.

Ron Baker hit six 3-pointers en route to 19 points and Darius Carter scored 14 as Wichita State (4-0) remained unbeaten. Tekele Cotton collected seven rebounds and four assists for the Shockers, who have not lost a regular-season game since the finale of the 2012-13 season.

James Woodard scored 19 points to lead Tulsa (3-3), which has dropped two straight. D’Andre Wright contributed 13 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa scored on each of its first four possessions and held a 16-15 lead after Marquel Curtis’ 3-pointer 5 1/2 minutes into the game before Wichita State took control. Cotton found Baker for a 3-pointer and hit one of his own to kick off a 13-2 run and VanVleet scored the final eight points of the half to send the Shockers into the locker room with a 40-22 cushion.

Baker’s 3-pointer made it a 23-point gap early in the second half before the Golden Hurricane made a run, chopping the deficit to 47-37 with just over 11 minutes left after back-to-back baskets by Woodard. Baker hit a 3-pointer to kick off an 11-4 spurt and Wichita State was not threatened the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Shockers have yet to allow an opponent to reach 60 points this season. … Tulsa went 8-of-16 from beyond the arc, led by Woodard’s 3-of-4. … Wichita State totaled 18 assists while only turning the ball over six times.