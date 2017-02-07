Coming off a pair of road losses that followed two upset victories over ranked teams, Georgia Tech takes a break from ACC play when it hosts Division II's Tusculum on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets, who have exceeded expectations in Josh Pastner's first season as coach, lost 81-69 on Saturday at Wake Forest, shooting only 35.7 percent and playing much of the game with standout center Ben Lammers in foul trouble.

"We had a tough week this week with two road losses and we just have to get back home, clean some things up and get better," Pastner told reporters. "Our guys have been awesome. They have been terrific. They have bought in. ... For us to get the wins we've had, the only way that happens is by playing hard." A big reason Georgia Tech has been able to beat three ranked teams (North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame) for the first time since the 2003-04 season has been the dramatic improvement of the 6-10 Lammers. The junior is averaging 14.8 points - an ACC-best rise of 11.2 from last season, ranks second in the league in rebounds (9.5) and is second in the nation in blocked shots (3.2). After playing teams that ranked ninth, eighth, ninth, 16th, sixth and 14th during the first half of their ACC schedule, the Yellow Jackets will be taking a big step down in competition by facing a Tusculum team that currently is ninth in the 12-team South Atlantic Conference with a 7-9 league record.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT TUSCULUM (10-12): Four of the Pioneers' top five scorers are seniors, with point guard Kendall Patterson (15.5 points, 5.5 assists) the team's floor general and leading scorer. Tusculum gets most of its scoring from the backcourt duo of Ronnie Baylark (13.3 points) and Cory Fagan (12.6), who are shooting 39.4 and 45.7, respectively, from 3-point range. Senior center Chase Mounce (nine points, 5.9 rebounds) and freshman Caleb Hodnett (4.7, 3.8) will face the challenge of battling inside against Lammers and Georgia Tech senior forward Quinton Stephens.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (13-10): While Lammers has made the greatest improvement from last season, junior guard Tadric Jackson (10.5 points) has upped his scoring average by 5.8 points while Stephens (10.7, 8.3 rebounds) has jumped by 5.7. Versatile guard Josh Okogie has emerged as one of the ACC's top freshmen, averaging 15.4 points and leading the Yellow Jackets in steals with 25. Led by Lammers and Stephens, Georgia Tech ranks third in the nation in blocked shots per game (6.3), second in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense (40.4 percent) and third in scoring defense (70.2).

TIP-INS

1. Georgia Tech and Tusculum, a private school in Tennessee, are meeting for the first time.

2. The Yellow Jackets are 11-0 when they score 70 or more points.

3. Lammers finished with only seven points and four rebounds in the loss at Wake Forest.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 80, Tusculum 61