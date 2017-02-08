Georgia Tech easily dispatches D-II Tusculum

Guard Josh Okogie and center Ben Lammers combined for 28 points and 15 rebounds as Georgia Tech easily defeated Tusculum 96-58 on Wednesday to end a two-game losing streak.

Okogie was 5-for-8 from the field and scored 15 points, with nine rebounds. Lammers bounced back from a seven-point effort against Wake Forest to add 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots.

Georgia Tech (14-10) scored a season-high points, besting the 86 it scored against N.C. State on Jan. 15. Every healthy player got in the game and scored. Christian Matthews added 12 points and Tadric Jackson scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets.

It was the most points scored by Georgia Tech since putting up 116 against Cornell in the 2015-16 season opener.

Tusculum, a Division II team, was able to stay somewhat close for a half by its success from the outside. The Pioneers (10-13) shot 10-for-31 on 3-pointers -- nine of them coming in the first half. Tusculum was led by senior Kendall Patterson with 21 points. Ronnie Baylark added 10 points.

Georgia Tech scored the first eight points of the game and never led by fewer than five points from that time. The Yellow Jackets led 58-31 at halftime, eclipsing their best first-half point total of the season by 16 points. Georgia Tech shot a season-high 71.4 percent from the field in the first half.

Georgia Tech will return to ACC competition on Saturday against Boston College.