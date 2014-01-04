Preview: Tusculum at Tennessee

Tennessee looksto work out any layoff kinks when it hosts Division II Tusculum on Saturday in theVolunteers’ final tune-up before they begin SEC play. Tennessee, which is coming off its biggest win in coach Cuonzo Martin’s three seasons in Knoxville, hopes to pick up where it left off in 2013 after Monday’s 87-52 dismantlingof Virginia, which had been the second-stingiest squad in the nation at 54.2 points per game allowed. With their third wire-to-wire victory thisseason, the Volunteers appear to be hitting their stride as their Jan. 7 SEC openerat LSU looms.

Having won sixof seven at home this season, the Volunteers don’t figure to get much of a testfrom the struggling Pioneers, who have designated the contest an exhibition game.Tennessee’s Jordan McRae has put on a scoring exhibition for Tennessee,averaging a team-leading 18.9 points while scoring 20 or more points seventimes this season, including three of the past four games. Josh Richardson hashad the hot hand of late, though, leading the Volunteers with an average of 19.5 points over theirlast two wins.

ABOUT TUSCULUM (1-11): Playing out of the South AtlanticConference, the Pioneers have been ravaged by injuries, with sevenplayers missing a combined 36 games. Coming off a 108-87loss to East Tennessee State, Tusculum’s leading scorer is Addison Flynn at17.5 points per game with Flynn ranking third in the SAC in 3-pointers per game(3.3). Darius Carter has chipped in 14.8 points while leading thePioneers in assists (4.1) and free throw percentage (81.3) while WestVirginia State transfer Jalen Walker is averaging 13.4 points as a sophomore.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (8-4): In addition to McRae and Richardson, the Volunteershave been sparked by Jarnell Stokes, averaging 14.2 points and 9.3 rebounds, and Jeronne Maymon, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. Stokes is second in the SEC in rebounding where Tennesseeis also second in offensive rebounds per game (15.4) and tied with Arkansas forthe conference lead in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.3. Only five out of 351teams in Division I are averaging fewer turnovers per game than Tennessee (9.4),which has forced an average of just over 12 turnovers per game.

1. The Volshave hosted the Pioneers in three exhibition games over the past decade, butthe two have not met in a regular-season game since 1944.

2. In its winover Virginia, Tennessee had three 20-point scorers for the first time in aregulation game since 2008.

3. Tennesseeleads the series 10-2, including the last five meetings between the two oldestcolleges in the state —both founded in 1794

PREDICTION: Tennessee 91, Tusculum 73