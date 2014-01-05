(Updated: REPLACED “scoring high for the season” with “point total...2011” in second graph CORRECTED “John” to “Josh” in second graph CHANGED shooting percentage in fourth graph to “54.5” CHANGED run information in fifth graph ADDED first-half context to first note in NOTEBOOK)

Tennessee 98, Tusculum 51: Jordan McRae’s 19 points led six scorers in double figures for the host Volunteers in a blowout of the Pioneers.

Jeronne Maymon, who hit his first seven field-goal attempts, had 16 points for Tennessee (9-4), which posted its highest point total since scoring 104 in an overtime win against Memphis on Jan. 5, 2011, while Antonio Barton matched a season high with 14 points. Jarnell Stokes tallied 10 points, a game-high eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks with D‘Montre Edwards coming off the bench for a career-high 12 points and reserve Josh Richardson notching 10 points.

Darius Carter’s 22 points led Div. II Tusculum in what was an exhibition game for the Pioneers, who are 1-11 in games that count against their record. Addison Flynn, Tusculum’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points - seven points below his season average - for Tusculum, which shot 26.4 percent from the floor.

Tennessee never trailed as it roared out to an 18-6 lead to open the game, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor in the first half while Tusculum shot only 24 percent. The Volunteers were paced by McRae’s 17 points in the half, where the senior’s six baskets matched the entire output for the Pioneers, who trailed 52-27 at intermission.

Carter and Flynn combined for 14 of Tusculum’s first 19 points in the second half as the Pioneers trailed by 20 midway through the half. Tennessee then went on a 16-0 run to make it an 82-46 rout before the Volunteers, who hit 11-of-23 attempts from beyond the arc, went to their bench to close out their third straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee, ranked sixth in the nation in fewest turnovers per game at 9.4, committed only six miscues. The Volunteers had zero turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and recorded 17 assists on 18 first-half field goals. … G Darius Thompson had a game-high nine assists for the Volunteers, who totaled 30 assists. ... Tennessee’s bench outscored Tusculum 37-12.