Preview: UAB at Auburn

Auburn begins its season with a tough non-conference opponent in UAB, which will visit Auburn Arena on Friday. UAB advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament last season, while Auburn struggled to stay afloat in the SEC while winning 11-of-17 non-conference matchups.

UAB returns all five starters from last season’s team, which won 20 games before sweeping through the Conference USA tournament and upset Iowa State before falling to UCLA during March Madness. Auburn is entering its second season under Bruce Pearl, who has recruited some intriguing talent for the Tigers -including Marshall transfer Kareem Canty. The junior guard is expected to run Auburn’s offense, which averaged over 100 points during preseason play. Pearl had high praise for UAB, telling reporters “They’ve probably got the most talented roster in the state of Alabama.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, SECN Plus

ABOUT UAB (2014-15: 20-16): Robert Brown was the only member of the Blazers to average double figures in scoring last season, with 13.7 points. Tosin Mehinti blocked a team-high 68 shots last season and is expected to be a leader on defense. Thomas Smallwood is the lone freshman on the roster, but the seven-footer also the tallest Blazer.

ABOUT AUBURN (2014-15: 15-20): Last season’s top two scorers are gone, while Tahj Shamsid-Deen and TJ Lang are hurt to start the season, leaving opportunities for newcomers to make an impression. The Tigers also are likely to start their season without Danjel Purifoy, who is battling academic compliance issues. Cinmeon Bowers appears set to lead the team in his senior year after averaging 12.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 2014-15.

TIP-INS

1. This contest is the first in a four-game series between Auburn and UAB, who haven’t met since 1999. UAB leads the all-time series 11-6.

2. Pearl is hopeful Lang can play 20 minutes against UAB.

3. The Blazers are a trendy pick to repeat as Conference USA champions.

PREDICTION: UAB 68, Auburn 64