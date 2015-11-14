Auburn 75, UAB 74

Guard T.J. Lang canned a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left Friday night as Auburn opened the season with a 75-74 victory over UAB at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The Blazers had a chance to win on the game’s final possession, but forward Horace Spencer blocked the shot of forward Chris Cokley, and guard T.J. Dunans grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Cokley poured in a game-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench for UAB, which grabbed a 74-72 lead with 36 seconds remaining on a 3-point play by guard Robert Brown.

Guards Hakeem Baxter and Nick Norton each scored 10 points for the Blazers, the preseason favorite in Conference USA. UAB sank just 31-of-70 shots from the field for 44.3 percent, but outrebounded the Tigers 39-36.

Guard Kareem Canty led Auburn with 20 points and added four assists, including the one which set up Lang’s winning shot. Dunans finished with 17 points while forward Tyler Harris scored 14 and forward Cinmeon Bowers finished with 11 points.

The Tigers made nine fewer field goals than the Blazers, but were 24-of-31 at the foul line compared to UAB’s 8-of-11 showing. Auburn enjoyed a 14-3 advantage in made foul shots after halftime.