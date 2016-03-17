Brigham Young 97, UAB 79

Senior guard Chase Fischer made seven 3-pointers while scoring 27 points and senior point guard Kyle Collinsworth extended his NCAA career triple-doubles record to 12 as the Brigham Young Cougars recorded a 97-79 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Wednesday in National Invitation Tournament first-round action at Provo, Utah.

Collinsworth had 19 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in his latest stellar effort for the second-seeded Cougars (24-10). Freshman guard Nick Emery added 22 points for BYU, which made 13 of 32 3-point attempts while improving to 14-2 at home.

Senior guard Robert Brown scored 27 of his career-high 29 points in the second half for the seventh-seeded Blazers (26-7). Sophomore guard Chris Cokley added 13 points and junior guard Dirk Williams added 10.

BYU will host third-seeded Virginia Tech on Friday.

The Cougars jumped out to an 11-2 lead and continued the assault throughout the entire first half. Emery scored on a layup shortly after the midway point of the half to make it a 15-point margin and he finished a 17-point half with a 3-pointer with six seconds to go as BYU held a 51-30 lead at the break.

Brown started scoring at will in the second half with 20 points over the first eight-plus minutes of the half. His layup capped a 23-8 burst that pulled the Blazers within 65-61 with 11:48 remaining.

The margin was again four before the Cougars used a 12-2 burst to open up an 82-68 advantage with 7:33 left. A short time later, Fischer connected on back-to-back 3-pointers and Emery converted a three-point play to make it a 21-point lead with 4:54 remaining and BYU’s lead topped out at 22 points.