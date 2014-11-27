Preview: UAB vs. Florida

Florida has a quick turnaround for its consolation matchup against UAB on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, which is probably a good thing. The Gators suffered a crushing overtime loss to Georgetown in the first round 66-65, when the Hoyas’ D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera made a jumper with 3.4 seconds left in overtime. The Gators’ Kasey Hill’s conventional three-point play with 11.5 seconds left put Florida up by a point, before Smith-Rivera drained the winner.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin limited UAB to 35 percent shooting and Robert Brown was the lone Blazer to find any kind of rhythm offensively in the Blazers’ 72-43 loss. Brown scored 16 points – including his team’s first 11 points and was the only UAB player to record a field goal in the first 19:59. “I thought we were thoroughly dominated by a very, very good basketball team,” UAB coach Jerod Haase told reporters.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA (2-2): It was unclear how much playing time Eli Carter and Dorian Finney-Smith would receive because of injuries, but Carter was available for 33 minutes while Finney-Smith played 28 against the Hoyas. While Finney-Smith performed well with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, Carter went 2-for-14 and had his shot that would have won the game in regulation rejected. Both could move back into the starting lineup against the Blazers.

ABOUT UAB (2-3): Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan was quick to compliment the young Blazers and said they would become a better team later in the season, but they were simply overwhelmed against the Badgers. Brown needs some help carrying the scoring load and Tyler Madison, the team’s leading scorer is the most likely candidate. Madison, however, didn’t score a field goal until late in the game and finished with four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Florida has played in back-to-back overtime games.

2. The Gators were 6-for-23 from 3-point range against the Hoyas.

3. UAB finished with 19 turnovers which Wisconsin turned into 28 points.

PREDICTION: Florida 63, UAB 41