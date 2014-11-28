(Updated: CORRECTS “seven” to “eight” in graph 4 RECASTS note 2 CORRECTS UAB blocks in note 3)

No. 16 Florida 56, UAB 47: Chris Chiozza provided a spark off the bench with 13 points and six steals and the Gators finally shook off the pesky Blazers in the consolation round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Gators (3-2) play No. 6 North Carolina, who throttled UCLA, for fifth place on Friday. Michael Frazier II added a team-high 14 points for the Gators but it was Chiozza who set the game’s tempo with his defense while connecting on 4-of-8 shots, including 3-of-6 from long range and handed out three assists.

The Blazers were blown out by Wisconsin in the first round but kept pace with the Gators behind Robert Brown and Tosin Mehinti, who each scored 12 points. Mehinti was a force inside on 5-for-6 shooting for the Blazers (2-4), who take on No. 23 UCLA for seventh place on Friday.

Florida’s stingy defense proved to be the difference down the stretch as Brown scored UAB’s final field goal with 6:21 remaining to give the Blazers a 45-44 lead. The Gators outscored UAB 12-2 for the remainder of the game and connected on eight free throws.

It was a cold shooting first half by both teams, but Florida managed to take an 18-14 lead thanks to an 8-0 run after a putback by Chris Walker. But the Blazers briefly took a 20-18 lead after two free throws by Brown before the Gators ended the half on a 9-2 run and a 27-22 lead at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gators G Eli Carter (ankle) sat out the game and his availability for Friday’s game is uncertain. … The Blazers were 9-of-22 from the field in the first half while Florida was 10-of-28. … UAB recorded six blocks.