UAB knocks off GW in Kansas City

Alabama-Birmingham used solid shooting and a stingy defense to hold off George Washington 81-74 Tuesday night in the consolation game of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Blazers shot 52 percent from the field, including 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. On defense, they held the Colonials to just 40 percent, including under 30 percent from long range.

Alabama-Birmingham (3-2) was led by Chris Cokley and William Lee with 19 points apiece. Dirk Williams added 15 points for the Blazers.

George Washington (3-2) was led by Tyler Cavanaugh with 19 points and Yuta Watanabe with 18 points. Jaren Sina added 16, but the rest of the team combined for just 21 points. Cavanaugh also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Colonials.

A quick 7-0 spurt out of the chute in the second half allowed George Washington to cut the lead to just three points at 39-36. UAB responded with a 14-5 stretch, but this time the Colonials came right back with a 13-0 run to grab their first lead since 4-2. The Blazers went nearly five minutes without scoring.

The teams traded the momentum for the next several minutes until a 12-4 run -- keyed by three 3-pointers -- put the Blazers up for good.

UAB pulled away methodically in the first half, opening up a lead of 16 points on several occasions before a mini-run by the Colonials cut the halftime margin to 39-29.

Cavanaugh kept the Colonials in touch with the Blazers, hitting 5 of 11 from the field for 10 points before the break. The rest of the squad was 6 of 26 from the field in the half.

UAB was led by Cokley with 13 first-half points, but he was not alone. Eight different Blazers scored at least two points in the half.