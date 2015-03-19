Preview: UAB vs Iowa State

(Updated: ADDS TV, time)

A confident - and probably tired - Iowa State team earned its second straight No. 3 seed after winning its second straight Big 12 tournament. The Cyclones will face 14th-seeded UAB, which just won the Conference USA tournament, in a South Regional second-round game Thursday in Louisville. “Our schedule definitely helped us for what’s upcoming, not only the non-conference schedule, but what we’ve gone through the last couple weeks,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg told the Des Moines Register. “You play so many different styles over the course of a season - we’re a pretty confident team right now.”

The Cyclones have won five straight - rallying from double-digit deficits in each game - on the way to a school-record fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The young Blazers had a big second half to win their first Conference USA title and earn their first berth to the Big Dance since 2011. The winner will face either sixth-seeded SMU or 11th-seeded UCLA in the third round.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT UAB (19-15): Robert Brown, a junior transfer from Virginia Tech, was named the tournament MVP and leads the Blazers with 13.1 points. Six players - including freshmen Chris Cokley (eight points per game), William Lee (7.8 points and team-high 5.8 rebounds) and Nick Norton (7.6 points, 3.9 assists) average at least seven points. The Blazers, who are coached by former Kansas player Jerod Haase, haven’t won a NCAA Tournament game since 2005.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (25-8): The Cyclones’ high-powered offense, which led the Big 12 in points (78.4) and field-goal shooting (48 percent), is led by Georges Niang’s 15.5 points. Four other Cyclones - including the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Jameel McKay (11 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks) - are averaging double figures. Monte Morris (11.8 points) runs an efficient offense with 5.2 assists while the Cyclones (who force 12.9 turnovers) will feast on UAB’s frequent miscues (13.6).

TIP-INS

1. The Cyclones haven’t lost an NCAA Tournament opener since 2001 (a 58-57 shocker against 15th-seeded Hampton).

2. UAB was the third-youngest team in Division I at the start of the season with just seven years of combined experience on the roster.

3. Iowa State has faced 10 teams that made the NCAA Tournament and has a 14-5 record against the field.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 81, UAB 68