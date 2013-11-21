FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico 97, Alabama-Birmingham 94 (2OT)
November 21, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Mexico 97, Alabama-Birmingham 94 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES second round to losers’ bracket in 3rd graph)

No. 20 New Mexico 97, Alabama-Birmingham 94 (2 OT): Kendall Williams and Alex Kirk each hit game-tying 3-pointers with less than three seconds to play in regulation and the first overtime to help the Lobos escape with a double-overtime win on the opening day of the Charleston Classic.

Williams scored 29 points and tallied 10 assists, while Kirk notched 16 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico (3-0), which advances to take on Massachusetts in the semifinals. Cameron Bairstow racked up 21 points before fouling out with 1:20 left in regulation.

Junior college transfer Chad Frazier set a career high with 34 points for UAB (3-1). Despite shooting 3-for-22 from the field, Rod Rucker still tallied 18 points and 20 rebounds for the Blazers, who face Nebraska in the losers’ bracket.

A Frazier layup with 55 seconds to play gave the Blazers their biggest lead of the night, but New Mexico whittled the deficit to one with 5.5 seconds remaining on a three-point play by Williams. After Rucker made two free throws to restore UAB’s lead, Williams nailed a running 3-pointer from 30-plus feet to send the game to overtime.

UAB again grabbed a multi-possession lead in the first overtime and again saw it slip away late - this time on Kirk’s 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining. UAB had a chance to tie the score on the final possession of the second overtime, but Robert Williams and Rucker missed shots to give New Mexico the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier is the first UAB player to score 30-plus points since Aaron Johnson notched 39 against East Carolina on March 10, 2011. … That game against East Carolina was also UAB’s last overtime loss. … New Mexico last double-overtime win came Jan. 1, 2010 at Dayton.

