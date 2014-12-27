Preview: UAB at North Carolina

Looking for its third straight win, No. 21 North Carolina hosts UAB on Saturday in a rematch of one of last year’s biggest upsets. The Tar Heels are coming off a big win over No. 18 Ohio State last time out, but coach Roy Williams is focused on his team’s lack of a killer instinct after going 15-of-25 from the free-throw line in the second half. “I don’t hear the happy song in my ears right now,” Williams told reporters. “We stunk it up down the stretch and we’ve got to be better there.”

The Blazers have lost three of their last four and are 2-6 since splitting their first four games of the season, leaving coach Jerod Haase in damage control mode while hoping to prevent his team from losing too much confidence. “We are trying to build something here,” Haase told reporters. “I believe in what we’re doing and it has to be something the guys believe in, too.” UAB can draw on last season’s 63-59 win over North Carolina - its first win over a ranked opponent in four years - for a morale boost ahead of Saturday’s visit.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UAB (4-8): The Blazers took one on the chin last time out, falling on the road at Chattanooga 83-67. Still, Haase’s focus for his young club remained on the positive, praising their late effort by telling reporters, “I think (we) came out and played hard and really set the tone for the second half.” Robert Brown averages 13.6 points per game to lead the offense for UAB, which is one of the youngest teams in the country with just seven years of Division I experience on its roster.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (8-3): Brice Johnson is coming off a big game, scoring 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with nine rebounds in the win over Ohio State. Johnson ranks third on the team, averaging 11.9 points, behind Marcus Paige (13.4) and Kennedy Meeks (13.3). The Tar Heels haven’t hosted a game in nearly three weeks with exams and the holiday break sandwiching a three-game road swing.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina is 3-1 against the Blazers, while Haase and Williams are 1-1 against each other.

2. Haase, in his third season at UAB, served as an assistant under Williams at North Carolina from 2003-12 and played for Williams at Kansas from 1994-97.

3. North Carolina is 3-1 at home this season, with its wins coming by an average of just under 35 points.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 91, UAB 70