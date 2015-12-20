UAB 79, South Florida 68

Robert Brown scored 23 points and UAB collected a road win at South Florida on Saturday night, topping the Bulls, 79-68.

It was the fifth straight win for the Blazers, who improved to 9-3 on the season. Brown, a senior guard, averaged just 10.2 points per game entering Saturday, but exploded on an eight-for-12 shooting performance which featured a trio of 3-pointers.

Sophomore forward William Lee added 11 points, while sophomore guard Nick Norton had 10 points and nine rebounds. UAB ended up shooting 42.9 percent from distance, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Blazers shot 51.8 percent from the floor and had 21 assists.

South Florida outrebounded UAB, 36-26, but could not take advantage. The Blazers were limited by 19 turnovers, though they were able to shoot 49.1 percent from the field.

The Bulls had four players in double figures, led by senior guard Angel Nunez, who had 18 points on seven of 12 shooting. He also had nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray added 14 points and two assists, while sophomore forward Chris Perry chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.