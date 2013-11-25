Temple 87, Alabama-Birmingham 66: Dalton Pepper notched a career high for the second straight game, scoring 24 points as the Owls ran past the Blazers in the fifth-place game of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Quenton DeCosey added 18 for Temple (3-3), while Will Cummings contributed 17 and Anthony Lee went for 16. Lee also grabbed 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the year

C.J. Washington, who entered the tournament as the Blazers’ leading scorer, had his biggest game of the weekend, racking up a career-high 28. Chad Frazier, who had poured in 30-plus in both previous tournament games, had just 10 on 3-for-13 shooting for UAB (4-2).

Temple started 9-of-13 from the field, but Washington tallied 16 points to keep the Blazers close, and the teams went to halftime tied at 39. DeCosey scored 14 before the break to lead Temple.

The second half belonged to the Owls, who used an early 13-4 run to build a working lead, then let Pepper take over. His 18 points after the break paced Temple, which outscored the Blazers 48-27 in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple’s 87 points were a season high. … UAB was outrebounded for the first time this season. … UAB G Jordan Swing was hurt early in the first half running around a Temple pick and briefly went to the locker room, but he did return to the game.