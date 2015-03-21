Preview: UAB vs. UCLA

After being a controversial choice to even get into the NCAA Tournament, UCLA has a golden opportunity to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. The 11th-seeded Bruins, fresh off a resounding comeback win in the second round, take on 14th-seeded UAB in a third-round matchup on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Behind 27 points by Bryce Alford - the last three on a questionable goaltending call with 13 seconds left - UCLA posted a 60-59 win over SMU on Thursday.

That was one of five one-point games on the first day of the tournament, with the Blazers’ 60-59 upset of No. 3 seed Iowa State one of the others. William Lee scored its last four points of the contest and Robert Brown had a game-high 21 points as UAB - the youngest team in the tournament - picked up its first tourney win since 2005. Saturday marks the second meeting between the Bruins and Blazers this season, with UCLA picking up an 88-76 victory in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 28.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT UAB (20-15): The Blazers stifled Iowa State’s potent attack by dominating the boards, limiting second chances for the Cyclones and picking up plenty of their own. Lee had 12 rebounds and Tyler Madison secured 11 in just 14 minutes off the bench, nine of which came on the offensive end. UAB struggled from long-distance with a 3-of-18 showing, but Brown hit a big one in the final minute to help the Blazers produce a second-round upset of a No. 3 seed for the third straight season.

ABOUT UCLA (21-13): Alford was 9-of-11 from 3-point range while becoming the 10th player to reach that mark in a tournament game and the first since 2012 -- a masterful performance that pleased his father, head coach Steve Alford. “Well, nobody’s been critiqued any more than he has on our basketball team throughout the year, and he’s been very consistent,” the elder Alford told reporters. Leading scorer Norman Powell chipped in 19 points for his ninth straight double-digit effort, pulling within five points of passing Jamaal Wilkes for 30th on the program’s all-time scoring list.

TIP-INS

1. Bruins G Isaac Hamilton made 5-of-9 from 3-point range en route to 21 points in the first meeting, while Powell and Alford combined to go 7-of-25 from the floor.

2. Powell is looking to become the first UCLA player since 2003 to have played in every game in four years with the program.

3. The 11-seed has defeated the 14-seed in the previous four times they have met in the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: UCLA 69, UAB 63