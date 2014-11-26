Preview: UAB vs. Wisconsin

As Wisconsin prepares for its first-round matchup at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas against UAB on Wednesday, center Frank Kaminsky will certainly draw plenty of attention. It’s hard to ignore a man averaging 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. “Frank just keeps playing, keeps working at it every day,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan told reporters. “It’s just an example of a guy being committed to what he’s doing. Even if you hit a rough spot, maybe defensively, or you miss a rebound or do this or that, his whole attitude now as he’s matured, physically and mentally, as a player, he’s able to handle all that.”

The Battle 4 Atlantis is an opportunity for Kaminsky to emerge as a leading candidate for national player of the year honors. A win over the Blazers brings a matchup with either Florida or Georgetown in the semifinals and a possible date in the championship game could include the likes of UCLA, Oklahoma, Butler or North Carolina. The Blazers sit at .500 with their last win coming at home against Jackson State, 58-50.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, AXS TV

ABOUT UAB (2-2): Kaminsky is going to be a problem for the Blazers, who have allowed Louisiana-Monroe, South Florida and Jackson State to shoot 46.2 percent from the floor. Tyler Madison, the team’s leading scorer and sixth man, is not a great 3-point threat but he’s a versatile scorer (12.5) and rebounder (3.8). Coach Jerod Haase isn’t bashful about playing his bench but starting guards Nick Norton and Robert Brown rarely leave the floor.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-0): Kaminsky is not a one-man show but the Badgers will make another run at the Final Four because their All-American big man is a matchup nightmare. Nigel Hayes is averaging 15.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while starters Sam Dekker (14 per game) and Traevon Jackson (10 per outing) also are averaging in double figures. One issue is the Badgers’ 3-point shooting defense especially against Boise State, which went 7-for-11 from long range.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin and UAB are meeting for the first time.

2. After averaging 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds and not attempting a single 3-pointer last season, Hayes is now 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

3. While defending behind the arc could pose a problem for the Badgers in the Battle 4 Atlantis, opponents are shooting just 34.1 percent overall.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, UAB 48