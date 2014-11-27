(Updated: CORRECTS 17 to 15 in graph 2 CORRECTS halftime score in graph 4 CORRECTS to 6-of-25 in graph 5 UPDATES opponents in graphs 2 and 3)

No. 3 Wisconsin 72, UAB 43: Frank Kaminsky was an all-around force with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as the Badgers advanced to the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis with a victory over the Blazers in the Bahamas.

Wisconsin (5-0) plays Georgetown in Thursday’s semifinals. UAB (2-3) had few answers for Kaminsky, who also finished with three assists, while Duje Dukan added 11 points and Josh Gasser had 10 .

The Blazers, who play No. 16 Florida in Thursday’s consolation round, were led by Robert Brown who scored 16 points, including 11 in the first half. UAB was much more aggressive and attacking in the second half after going into intermission trailing by 20 but couldn’t get closer than 15 points because of an unforgiving Wisconsin defense which scored 28 points off 19 turnovers.

The Badgers performed liked one of the elite teams in the country in building a 37-17 halftime lead. Wisconsin pounded the ball inside to Kaminsky, and Gasser fired away from beyond the arc as the Badgers broke the game open with a 23-6 run.

The Blazers wilted under the pressure of Wisconsin’s defense and shot just 6-for-25 in the first half while committing 10 turnovers. UAB’s lone bright spot came at the end of the half when Nick Norton nailed a mid-court shot at the buzzer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown scored the first 11 points for the Blazers. … Tyler Madison, the leading scorer entering the game and sixth man for UAB (12.5 points per game), had just four points. … There were questions about the Badgers 3-point defense, but UAB shot just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc.