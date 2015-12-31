Boise State 64, UC Davis 56

Boise State played just its second game in 17 games and was sluggish nearly all night Wednesday, but the Broncos finished strong to wrap up their nonconference slate with a 64-56 victory over UC Davis at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Broncos (9-4), who went 6-0 in December, were led by junior forward James Webb III’s 23 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard-forward Anthony Drmic added 14 points, with his 3-pointer with 7:28 to play giving the Broncos the lead for good, and junior forward Nick Duncan had 12 points.

Boise State trailed by nine points in the first half but went into the break on a 9-2 run to cut the UC Davis lead to 31-29 at halftime. The Aggies last led with 8:44 to play at 48-46, but the Broncos answered with a 12-1 run to go ahead for good.

After being outrebounded 17-10 in the first half, Boise State finished with a 28-25 edge on the glass.

Freshman guard Siler Schneider led UC Davis (4-8) with 21 points, topping his previous best by eight. Josh Fox, the Aggies’ top scorer this season, did not play in the loss.