Preview: UC Davis vs. Kansas

Top-seeded Kansas begins its quest for a fourth NCAA Tournament title and first since 2008 when it takes on 16th seed UC Davis in the first round of the Midwest Region on Friday night in Tulsa, Okla. The Jayhawks come in with a little more rest than expected after being upset by TCU on March 9 in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals and make their record 28th consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.

“I think our guys are excited,” Kansas coach Bill Self told the Kansas City Star. “We’ve been seeded high several times. We have played up to expectations a few, certainly haven’t played up to expectations more than we wish to count. Hopefully, this is a year we go in with a free mind and certainly a focus that has been better than in some years past.” The Jayhawks are expected to have second-leading scorer Josh Jackson back in the lineup after he was suspended for the TCU game for being issued multiple traffic violations. Big West champion UC Davis earned a 67-63 victory over North Carolina Central in the First Four on Wednesday at Dayton, Ohio, in the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Aggies coach Jim Les beat Kansas in the opening round in 2006 when he took Bradley to the Sweet 16.

TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT UC DAVIS (23-12): The Aggies lean on their defense, which held four consecutive opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field after limiting the Eagles to 35.8 on Wednesday. Junior forward Chima Moneke (14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds), the Big West tournament MVP, scored 18 and hauled in 12 boards Wednesday for his third double-double in four games. Senior guard Brynton Lemar leads the team in scoring (16.1), sophomore guard Siler Schneider (10.3) is also in double figures and senior guard Darius Graham chips in a team-high 3.2 assists.

ABOUT KANSAS (28-4): Despite going 16-2 to win their 13th straight Big 12 regular-season title, the Jayhawks played in plenty of close games along the way -going 10-1 in contests decided by six points or fewer in league play. Senior point guard Frank Mason III had a lot to do with that success rate, averaging team highs of 20.8 points and 5.1 assists while draining 48.7 percent from 3-point range. Jackson, a 6-8 freshman, averages 16.4 points on 51.1 percent shooting from the floor and junior guard Devonte’ Graham (13.1) has also contributed to a team scoring 82.7 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas senior F Landen Lucas supplies 7.9 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds while shooting 64.2 percent from the field.

2. UC Davis senior G Lawrence White is averaging 10.5 points over the last six games - almost three above his season average.

3. The winner plays Miami (Fla.) or Michigan State in Sunday’s second round.

PREDICTION: Kansas 76, UC Davis 54