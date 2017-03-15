Preview: UC Davis vs. North Carolina Central

Big West champion UC Davis makes its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night when the Aggies take on North Carolina Central in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. UC Davis, which finished its transition to Division I in 2007, has won six of its last seven games, while the Eagles took the MEAC tournament to make the Big Dance for the second time and the winner of the 16th-seed matchup faces top-seeded Kansas in the first round of the Midwest Regional Friday in Tulsa, Okla.

The Aggies beat Cal State Fullerton in overtime in the semifinals before holding top seed UC Irvine to 16 points in the first half en route to a 50-47 victory in the Big West championship game. “Defense is underrated and overlooked,” UC Davis coach Jim Les told reporters after the final, “but our players brought their hard hat with them for every game.” North Carolina Central, which lost to Iowa State in its only other appearance 93-75 in 2014, won 13 straight at one point this season and knocked off Missouri as well. Senior guard Patrick Cole leads the way for the Eagles, averaging team highs of 19.5 points and 5.7 assists.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT UC DAVIS (22-12): Junior forward Chima Moneke (14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds) was named Big West tournament MVP, while leading scorer Brynton Lemar (16.1 points), a senior guard, scored 20 in the final. Sophomore guard Siler Schneider is the only other player averaging in double figures scoring (10.5) and senior guard Darius Graham tops the team in assists (3.2). The Aggies only shot 34.6 percent from the field in the Big West championship game, but held UC Irvine to 38 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (25-8): The Eagles won the MEAC regular-season title by going 13-3 with just two players scoring more than 10 points per game. Cole, who also averages seven rebounds, was named Most Outstanding Player of the MEAC tournament and senior guard Dajuan Graf averages 14.3 points and 5.2 assists overall to add support. Junior forward Kyle Benton tops the team in rebounding (8.2) and shoots 63.4 percent from the field, while senior guard Rashaun Madison boasts a team-high 89 makes from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles, who lost at Ohio State by six earlier this season, are 22nd in the nation in scoring defense (63.4).

2. UC Davis coach Jim Les, a former NBA player, took Bradley to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in 2006.

3. Cole, the MEAC Player of the Year, and Graf have accumulated 354 of North Carolina Central’s 466 assists this season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina Central 72, UC Davis 64