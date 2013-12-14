Preview: UC Davis at Stanford

Stanford returns from final exams by hosting UC Davis on Saturday, but the Cardinal may have their eyes peeking ahead to next week’s East Coast road trip. A visit to No. 12 Connecticut awaits Wednesday, followed by a contest against Michigan on Dec. 21 at the Brooklyn Hoops Holiday Invitational. Stanford has won five of its past six, the lone loss coming to Pittsburgh in the Progressive Legends Classic on Nov. 26.

Stanford’s starting five has shouldered the offensive load through eight games, averaging 69.3 points for a team scoring 81.8. Chasson Randle leads the way at 18.8 points, shooting 51 percent from the field as four of the Cardinal’s five starters are shooting 51 percent or better. The Aggies enter the contest on a five-game losing streak and have dropped six of their past eight.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac 12 Network

ABOUT UC DAVIS (3-7): The Aggies live and die from long range, averaging 21.2 3-point attempts per game. Josh Ritchart is shooting 56.3 percent from 3-point range and is second on the team in scoring at 17.3 points. Corey Hawkins leads UC Davis at 17.6 points, but defensively the Aggies are allowing 78 points while opponents are outrebounding the Aggies by 6.2 per contest.

ABOUT STANFORD (6-2): Randle has scored in double figures in seven games this season, pouring in 21 to lead the Cardinal past South Dakota State 92-60 in Stanford’s last game Dec. 1. Anthony Brown leads the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting at 59.3 percent. The Cardinal have surrendered 76 points or less six times.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins earned his 100th career victory at the school in the win over South Dakota State.

2. Three of UC Davis’ last four defeats have come by six points or less.

3. Stanford has won 16 of 17 previous meetings with the Aggies, the only loss coming in 2005.

PREDICTION: Stanford 82, UC Davis 64