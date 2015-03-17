Preview: UC Davis at Stanford

Stanford shot the ball well from beyond the 3-point arc this season, but the second-seeded Cardinal might get a lesson in efficiency when UC Davis pays a visit Tuesday night in the opening round of the NIT. The No. 7 Aggies enter the tournament as the top 3-point shooting team in the nation at 45 percent, a fair distance from runners-up Lafayette and Idaho (41.3). Stanford is just inside the top 40 from long distance at 38.3 percent, which was second-best in the Pac-12.

Both teams had visions of taking their potent perimeter offenses into the NCAA Tournament, but Stanford lost its last three regular season games to finish tied for fifth in the Pac-12 standings, then went down by 24 points in the conference tournament quarterfinals against Utah. UC Davis won the Big West regular-season title but couldn’t find a way to beat Hawaii, losing one of its two conference games to the Rainbow Warriors and again in the Big West tournament semifinals on Friday. The Aggies have faced one Pac-12 team this season, losing on Dec. 28 by seven to Washington State, a team the Cardinal went 1-1 against in conference play.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT UC DAVIS (25-6): Corey Hawkins is 10th in the nation in scoring at 20.4 points and the Big West Player of the Year is familiar with the Pac-12, having played sparingly for Arizona State as a freshman in the 2010-11 season. Hawkins, a 6-3 guard, can burn teams in a variety of ways as he’s shooting 49 percent from 3-point range, which is sixth-best in the nation, but does more than just camp out beyond the arc. Hawkins, whose father Hersey Hawkins was a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Clippers and played 13 years in the NBA, also makes an average of 5.6 trips to the foul line, where he’s shooting 81.5 percent.

ABOUT STANFORD (19-13): The Cardinal have their own high-scoring guard in Chasson Randle, who comes in averaging 18.9 points. Randle struggled with his accuracy during most of conference play but his last-second 3-pointer beat Washington in the opening round of the conference tournament and he then shot 7-for-16 for 22 points in the loss to Utah in the quarterfinals. Randle, who serves as the team’s point guard despite playing more like an off-guard, did not tally an assist against Utah and needs to get others involved if the Cardinal hope to get deep in this tournament.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinal are 17-1 all-time against UC Davis, which is located about 100 miles east of Stanford.

2. The Aggies began playing at the Division I level in the 2004-05 season.

3. Stanford won this tournament in 1991 and 2012 and owns an overall record of 13-5 in seven NIT appearances.

PREDICTION: UC Davis 74, Stanford 70