Stanford 83, UC Davis 56: Chasson Randle sank five 3-pointers and the host Cardinal sprinted to a 16-3 lead in winning for the sixth time in seven games.

Stanford (7-2) never trailed, scoring the game’s first eight points and shot 51.9 percent in the first half while constructing a 40-23 advantage at intermission. Randle led the Cardinal with 16 points, and Dwight Powell, Josh Huestis and Anthony Brown added 15 points apiece as the Cardinal finished 11-for-20 from 3-point range.

Georgi Funtarov scored 13 points to lead the Aggies (3-8), who lost their sixth in a row. Brynton Lemar added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Huestis scored five of the game’s first eight points, Powell scored four straight points and four points from Brown staked Stanford to a 16-3 advantage. The Aggies pulled within 10 points late in the half, but Stanford used an 11-4 run to push the lead to 17 at halftime.

Randle hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:30 of the second half as Stanford extended its cushion to 46-25. The Cardinal led by as many as 32 points in the final nine minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Powell led the Cardinal with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. … The Cardinal improved to 17-1 all-time against the Aggies. … UC Davis shot 34.5 percent from the field.