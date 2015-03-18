Stanford 77, UC Davis 64: Marcus Allen scored a career-high 22 points as the second-seeded Cardinal toppled the visiting Aggies in the NIT opener.

Allen, who scored in double figures in five of his previous 32 games this season, shot 10-for-12 from the floor and backcourt mate Chasson Randle, who came in averaging a team-high 18.9 points, finished with 18 points and five assists for Stanford, which plays third-seeded Rhode Island in the next round. Anthony Brown added 11 points and Reid Travis led the reserves with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal (20-13).

Corey Hawkins, who finished 10th in the nation in scoring during the regular season at 20.4 and No. 6 in 3-point efficiency at 49 percent, scored a season-high 34 points for seventh-seeded UC Davis (25-7). Hawkins shot 12-for-22 and 4-for-9 from 3-point range as no other player scored more than seven points for the Aggies.

Hawkins buried 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to ignite an 11-0 run that pulled UC Davis even at 30 with 3:35 left in the first half, but the Aggies could never wrestle the lead from the Cardinal, who took a 37-36 advantage into the half. Stanford scored the first seven points of the second half and kept UC Davis from getting any closer than six before an 11-2 run put the Cardinal on top 57-42 with 11:57 on the clock.

UC Davis starting point guard Darius Graham picked up two fouls in the first two minutes and the Aggies quickly fell behind 7-2. Allen’s layup put the Cardinal up by double figures just over seven minutes into the game, but UC Davis kept Stanford within striking distance and eventually pulled even before the end of the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Randle is 62 points from passing Todd Lichti as the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,336 points). … UC Davis came in as the nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 45 percent, but didn’t make its first until about 5½ minutes remained in first half before finishing 9-for-24. … Stanford coach Johnny Dawkins is the godfather of Hawkins, whose father, Hersey Hawkins, played 13 years in the NBA.