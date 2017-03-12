FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 5 months ago

UC Davis earns first NCAA Tournament bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senior guard Brynton Lemar scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking layup, as UC Davis posted a 50-47 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday night to win the Big West title game at Anaheim, Calif., and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first in school history.

Senior guard Luke Nelson recorded 14 points and eight rebounds for the top-seeded UC Irvine (21-14).

Lemar's layup gave the second-seeded Aggies (22-12) a 44-42 edge with 2:13 remaining and he added two free throws 43 seconds later to cap a 9-0 run. Lemar later scored a pivotal basket with 13.1 seconds left to again make it a four-point lead.

Nelson, the Big West Player of the Year, drained a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds left to pull the Anteaters within 48-47 before Lemar made two free throws with 5.8 seconds to play. UC Irvine had a chance to force overtime but was unable to get off a final shot.

