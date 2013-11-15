Preview: UC Davis at Utah

After ranking last in the Pac-12 in scoring a season ago at 64.1 points per game, Utah doubled that output by notching 128 in their season-opening win over Evergreen State. The competition will get a bit tougher when the Runnin’ Utes host UC Davis in nonconference game Friday night. Utah led the Pac-12 in scoring defense last season at 62.9 points.

UC Davis dropped its season-opener at Portland but came back to roll over an overmatched Division II school last time out. The Aggies return three starters from last season’s 14-17 team but leading scorer Corey Hawkins missed last game with a hand injury and remains questionable. UC Davis lost its only contest against a Pac-12 school last season, falling 75-52 against Stanford.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT UC Davis (1-1): Senior guard Ryan Sypkens connected on 7-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc in an 80-54 win over Holy Names, falling one 3-pointer shy of tying a school record he shares with Tyler Les. Sypkens shot 46.1 percent from the 3-point range last season, sinking 106. Hawkins, who led the team in scoring (20.3 points) last season, is a first-team All-Big West preseason pick.

ABOUT UTAH (1-0): The Runnin’ Utes were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, the highest its been ranked since joining the conference. While it’s first game wasn’t much more than a scrimmage, the Utes were impressive in all areas posting a 128-44 win over their NAIA opponent. Utah was 11-7 at home last season and returns three starters, including Jordan Loveridge, who scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Utes’ opener

TIP-INS

1. Utah is playing 13 of its first 14 games at home.

2. UC Davis held Holy Names without a point for nearly seven minutes in the second half.

3. This is the just the second time the teams have met with Utah winning the first meeting in 1990.

PREDICTION: Utah 80, UC Davis 60