Preview: UC Davis at Utah

After ranking last in the Pac-12 in scoring a season ago at 64.1 points per game, Utah doubled that output by notching 128 in their season-opening win over Evergreen State. The competition will get a bit tougher when the Runnin’ Utes host UC Davis in nonconference game Friday night. Utah led the Pac-12 in scoring defense last season at 62.9 points.
UC Davis dropped its season-opener at Portland but came back to roll over an overmatched Division II school last time out. The Aggies return three starters from last season’s 14-17 team but leading scorer Corey Hawkins missed last game with a hand injury and remains questionable. UC Davis lost its only contest against a Pac-12 school last season, falling 75-52 against Stanford.
TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks
ABOUT UC Davis (1-1): Senior guard Ryan Sypkens connected on 7-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc in an 80-54 win over Holy Names, falling one 3-pointer shy of tying a school record he shares with Tyler Les. Sypkens shot 46.1 percent from the 3-point range last season, sinking 106. Hawkins, who led the team in scoring (20.3 points) last season, is a first-team All-Big West preseason pick.
ABOUT UTAH (1-0): The Runnin’ Utes were picked to finish ninth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, the highest its been ranked since joining the conference. While it’s first game wasn’t much more than a scrimmage, the Utes were impressive in all areas posting a 128-44 win over their NAIA opponent. Utah was 11-7 at home last season and returns three starters, including Jordan Loveridge, who scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Utes’ opener
1. Utah is playing 13 of its first 14 games at home.
2. UC Davis held Holy Names without a point for nearly seven minutes in the second half.
3. This is the just the second time the teams have met with Utah winning the first meeting in 1990.
PREDICTION: Utah 80, UC Davis 60