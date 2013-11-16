(Updated: CORRECTS “season” to “second” in 4th graph ADDS dropped word “left” in 4th graph CORRECTS time in 4th graph)

Utah 94, UC Davis 60: Brandon Taylor equaled a career-high with 21 points as the Utes trounced the visiting Aggies.

Jordan Loveridge scored all of his 11 points in the second half and finished with a career-high 15 rebounds as Utah (2-0) won the battle on the boards 49-27. Renan Lenz added 20 points for the Utes and Delon Wright recorded 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Brynton Lemar led UC Davis (1-2) with 14 points, all but one coming in the second half. The Aggies, playing their first of four straight road games, also got 11 points from Josh Ritchart and Corey Hawkins, who returned to the lineup after missing a game with a hand injury.

Utah finished the first half on an 11-0 run, led 45-29 at the intermission and blew the game wide open in the opening stages of the second half. Wright’s twisting layup with 12:32 left extended Utah’s lead to 67-41.

Princeton Onwas’s jumper made it 69-41 on the Utes’ next possession, but UC Davis rolled off the next eight points. The Utes responded with a lengthy 18-2 run to take an 87-51 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah scored 128 points last time out, just four points shy of its all-time record set against Evansville in 1960. ...UC Davis had two offensive rebounds in the first 30 minutes. ...Ryan Sypkens finished with eight points for UC Davis and needs 33 to reach 1,000 for his career.