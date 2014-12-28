Preview: UC Davis at Washington State

Washington State is expected to get a stiff test in its final tune up before the start of Pac-12 play when it hosts UC Davis on Sunday. The Aggies have won nine of 10 games this season, including four of five on the road. The Cougars are coming off a blowout victory against San Jose State, but the Spartans had suspended five players for the game, including their top four scorers.

Washington State guard DaVonte Lacy continues to lag behind last year’s pace, when he averaged 19.4 points on 42.9 percent from the field. He comes in averaging 16.8 points and shooting 38.8, but he is healthy. The senior missed two games last season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy and six more with a rib injury - seven conference games in all, and missed seven games as a sophomore with a knee injury.

ABOUT UC DAVIS (9-1): Corey Hawkins averages 20.1 points for the Aggies, and the 6-3 guard can hurt teams in several ways. He is shooting 31-for-62 from 3-point range this season while coming in second on the team in rebounding (4.9) and tops in assists (3.4). He had his best game in the team’s only loss, scoring 33 while making 6-of-11 from beyond the arc against Idaho.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-6): Josh Hawkinson should be a handful for the Aggies as the 6-10, 245-pound forward is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, the latter putting him tied for ninth in the nation entering Saturday. UC Davis has a fellow 6-10 sophomore center in Neal Monson, but he doesn’t appear to have the strength to hold off Hawkinson, who has recorded three straight double-doubles and four in his last five games. The Cougars also have good size on their bench in 7-footer Jordan Railey, who’s coming off a season-high 12 points against San Jose State.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State is playing the middle of five straight against teams from California.

2. The Cougars open Pac-12 play Friday at Stanford.

3. Washington State is shooting 10-for-42 from 3-point range in the last two games.

PREDICTION: UC Davis 72, Washington State 68