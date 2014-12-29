Washington State 90, UC Davis 83: DaVonte Lacy scored 22 points as the Cougars knocked off the visiting Aggies in their final non-conference game.

Josh Hawkinson added 18 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double for Washington State (6-6), which shot 54.4 percent from the floor. Que Johnson scored a season-high 14 points and fellow reserve Jordan Railey matched his season best with 12.

Corey Hawkins had 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead UC Davis (9-2). Avery Johnson added 12 points and three steals while Josh Fox led the reserves with 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor for the Aggies.

Washington State scored eight straight points to take the lead for good at 8-2 and another 8-0 run in the opening minutes helped the Cougars move ahead 21-6. Nine unanswered points increased the advantage to 30-8 with 7:08 left in the first half and that represented the biggest lead of the game.

The Cougars shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half and took a 14-point lead into the break, then fought off the Aggies after they crept within eight on a 3-pointer by Josh Ritchart with 14:41 left. Lacy’s four-point play 2:05 later extended the lead back to 17 and UC Davis wasn’t able to pull back within single digits until the final seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State was a combined 10-for-42 from 3-point range in the previous two games but bounced back to shoot 11-for-19 against UC Davis. …Railey, a 7-foot senior center who started his career at Iowa State, has reached double figures in back-to-back games for his first time in his career. …The Cougars open Pac-12 play Friday at Stanford, the first of three straight conference road games.