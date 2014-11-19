Preview: UC Irvine at Arizona

Second-ranked Arizona has yet to receive a serious test this season as it looks for its 24th consecutive home win entering Wednesday’s contest against UC Irvine. The Wildcats dispatched of Mount St. Mary’s and Cal State Northridge in their first two games and didn’t get a stern challenge from either opponent. The Anteaters are a step up in caliber from Arizona’s first two foes and also rolled to easy wins in both of their first two outings.

UC Irvine is a veteran squad that could give the Wildcats a game as it posted an 86-72 road victory at Washington last season. The Anteaters shot 57.8 percent from the field while beating Chapman and Pacific in their first two games and limited their opponents to 28.9 percent. The Wildcats are shooting 55.7 percent from the field with most of the damage coming from two-point shots as Arizona is only 12-of-34 from behind the arc.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (2-0): Guard Luke Nelson (12.5 points), backup center John Ryan (12.0) and point guard Alex Young (10.5) are all averaging in double digits for a deep squad. Two other strong contributors are forward Will Davis II, who is averaging nine points, and 7-6 shot-blocking center Mamadou Ndiaye (eight points). “We have great depth and that’s not easy to find in college basketball these days,” Anteaters coach Russell Turner told reporters. “It’s a testament to the character of our players since not everyone gets to play as many minutes as they would like.”

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-0): Freshman forward Stanley Johnson scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Sunday’s victory over Cal State Northridge. The phenom made two 3-pointers but had just one rebound and coach Sean Miller is aiming for him to improve in the latter category. “He’s such a physical player that driving the ball and slashing toward the basket, that’s what the other coach doesn’t want to see,” Miller told reporters. “We’re on him right now to rebound better. It just doesn’t make sense for him not to be more of a factor on the glass.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has provided scoring off the bench and is averaging 14.5 points.

2. Ndiaye set Irvine and Big West Conference records with 106 blocked shots last season.

3. The Wildcats are only 34-of-60 from the free-throw line in their first two games.

PREDICTION: Arizona 76, UC Irvine 69