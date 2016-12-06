Preview: UC Irvine at Arizona

Arizona has lost two of its last three games to drop from No. 9 in the coaches' poll two weeks ago to No. 20, and the Wildcats will try to straighten themselves out Tuesday night against visiting UC Irvine. Arizona lost to No. 8 Gonzaga on Saturday night, 69-62, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, eight days after losing by four points to then-unranked Butler in the championship game of the Continental Las Vegas Invitational.

The Wildcats announced Monday that starting point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright will miss approximately eight weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Wednesday's victory against Texas Southern. Jackson-Cartwright isn't a scoring threat for Arizona, as he's sixth on the team at eight points a game, but he averages a team-high 5.3 assists and the Wildcats lack depth at his position. Kadeem Allen started in Jackson-Cartwright's place against Gonzaga and was the team's starting point guard most of last season, but now he'll be expected to play big minutes at the position with freshman combo guard Kobi Simmons his only back up. The Wildcats were already thin in the backcourt, as Allonzo Trier, the top returning scorer for the Wildcats, has yet to play this season due to unspecified eligibility issues.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (4-4): The Anteaters have been without their top returning player all season as shooting guard Luke Nelson has been battling a hamstring injury and coach Russell Turner has been reluctant to press him into action. That's left senior point guard Jaron Martin and 7-2 senior center Ioannis Dimakopoulos, who were fifth and sixth on the team in scoring last season, respectively, as the only players averaging double figures in scoring for UCI this season. The Anteaters have done a solid job of defending their basket, however, entering the week seventh in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (35.5).

ABOUT ARIZONA (6-2): Dimakopoulos is the third straight 7-footer the Wildcats will have to contend with after going up against 7-1 senior centers Marvin Jones of Texas Southern and Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga. Dusan Ristic is a 7-foot junior center for Arizona and he'll likely lock up with Dimakopoulos at the outset, freeing up fellow 7-foot freshman forward Lauri Markkanen to be more offensive-minded. Markkanen has done well with that so far this season, reaching double figures in scoring in all eight games.

1. The only Arizona freshmen to score in double figures in their first eight games were Aaron Gordon (eight in 2013-14), Jerryd Bayless (nine in 2007-08) and Michael Wright (10 in 1998-99).

2. The last Arizona player to record a triple-double was Andre Iguodala, who had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against UCLA on Feb. 14, 2004.

3. UCI's last win against a ranked team came Nov. 19, 2005, when the Anteaters beat No. 13 Stanford, 79-63, behind 18 points and nine rebounds from Darren Fells, now a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals.

PREDICTION: Arizona 80, UC Irvine 61