No. 2 Arizona 71, UC Irvine 54: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 19 points off the bench as the host Wildcats rallied to defeat the Anteaters.

T.J. McConnell had 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals as Arizona (3-0) won its 24th consecutive home game. Brandon Ashley scored 11 points and Stanley Johnson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Luke Nelson and Travis Souza scored 11 points apiece to pace UC Irvine (2-1). The Anteaters shot just 37 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers.

Arizona trailed 46-41 as the midway point of the second half approached and scored 15 consecutive points, including six apiece from Kaleb Tarczewski and Hollis-Jefferson to open up a 10-point lead. UC Irvine pulled within 58-50 on Alex Young’s jumper with 3:59 to play before the Wildcats closed with a 13-4 run.

The Anteaters rattled off 10 straight points – five by Young – to take a 19-14 lead with 6:34 left in the first half. Arizona recovered to take a two-point lead before the Anteaters finished with a 7-2 run for a 29-26 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona was 29-of-34 from the free-throw line, led by Hollis-Jefferson’s 11-of-13 effort. … Nelson had six assists but also committed five turnovers. … The Wildcats held a 40-30 rebounding edge.