Preview: UC Irvine at Arizona State

If Arizona State reaches the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, Jahii Carson will be most responsible. The 5-10 sophomore point guard, averaging team bests in points (19.9) and assists (5.8), will try to lead the Sun Devils to their fourth straight victory when they host UC Irvine on Saturday. ”I try not to take bad shots,‘’ Carson recently told SI.com. “And I find the more I get my teammates involved and the more I let the game come to me, the easier the shots come.”

Carson is doing a good job accomplishing those goals - shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range - and his ability to provide teammates with open looks has helped Arizona State shoot 49.1 percent from the floor. His ball-distributing ability has also rubbed off on his teammates as the Sun Devils are among the top teams in the nation at 17 assists per game. The Anteaters are coming off a 63-50 victory at Denver last Saturday, but are 0-3 against Pac-12 teams with road setbacks to Washington (86-72), California (73-56) and most recently No. 10 Oregon (91-63) on Dec. 17.

ABOUT UC IRVINE (7-6): While Carson and the Sun Devils share the ball, the Anteaters are even better as they average 17.2 assists. The top source comes from an unusual spot in 6-8 junior forward Will Davis II, who leads the team at seven per game and averages 11.9 points while shooting 59.4 percent without a 3-point attempt. Senior guard Chris McNealy (12.4 points) leads a balanced scoring attack which boasts five players averaging 8.8 points or better.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-2): The biggest beneficiaries of Carson’s generosity are senior guard Jermaine Marshall and senior center Jordan Bachynski, who average 15.9 and 12.8 points, respectively. The 7-2 Bachynski averages 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the field. The Sun Devils, who lost to then-No. 20 Creighton 88-60 in the Wooden Legacy tournament and to Miami (Fla.) 60-57 three days later in the fifth-place contest, own victories at UNLV and against Texas Tech and then-No. 25 Marquette.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State’s fourth-leading scorer is forward Jonathan Gilling (seven points), who is 24-for-55 from 3-point range and 4-for-12 from the free throw line.

2. UC Irvine freshman Mamadou Ndiaye, who stands 7-5, averages 3.5 blocks per game.

3. The Sun Devils, picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 preseason poll, open their conference season Thursday against Washington.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 84, UC Irvine 72