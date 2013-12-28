(Updated: CORRECTS UC Irvine scorer to Davis second sentence fifth graph. CORRECTS time second sentence fifth graph.)

Arizona State 74, UC Irvine 61: Shaquielle McKissic led a balanced attack with 18 points as the host Sun Devils held off the Anteaters for their fourth straight victory.

Jonathan Gilling recorded 13 points, five rebounds and five assists while Jordan Bachynski registered nine points, 10 rebounds and six blocks as Arizona State (11-2) received at least eight points from all six of its scorers. Jahii Carson had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 21 seconds.

UC Irvine freshman Mamadou Ndiaye, the nation’s tallest player at 7-6, recorded 12 points - all in the second half - 12 rebounds and four blocks. Will Davis II recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Anteaters (7-7), who were 4-for-17 from 3-point range while losing for the fourth time in six games.

Arizona State missed nine of its first 10 shots from the field and trailed 15-12 before finishing the first half on a 23-8 run, capped by Jermaine Marshall’s three-point play 24 seconds prior to the break. Carson went to the bench after picking up his second foul with 4:25 to go, but the Sun Devils increased their six-point lead without him.

The Sun Devils stretched their advantage to 49-32 with 12:12 left on a pair Carson free throws and were in front 54-38 following Carson’s bucket with 9:32 to go. Davis’ basket trimmed the deficit to 62-56 before Gilling’s 3-pointer and McKissic’s three-point play pushed the margin to 12 with 1:40 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UC Irvine G Aaron Wright and Carson received technical fouls with 12:57 remaining when Wright took exception to Carson elbowing him, which originally went undetected but was ruled a Flagrant 1 foul during a video review. ... UC Irvine fell to 0-4 against Pac-12 teams, losing by an average margin of 18 points. ... The 7-2 Bachynski entered the game as the nation’s No. 2 shot blocker at 4.8 per game while Ndiaye was 13th at 3.5.