Boise State 71, UC Irvine 64

Behind a barrage of 3-point shooting to combat a larger UC Irvine lineup, Boise State hit 11 of 28 shots from 3-point range in a 71-64 victory to open the Wooden Legacy on Thursday in Fullerton, Calif.

Five Boise State players hit 3-pointers, led by the Australian duo of senior Anthony Drmic and Nick Duncan, who had four each. Drmic, who missed Boise State’s last game on Monday with a slight knee injury, had a game-high 21 points and Duncan added 14.

The Broncos (3-2) racked up 21 assists and 25 field goals and are now 36-1 since 2011-12 when having 15 or more assists.

The Anteaters (4-1) forced 16 turnovers but struggled from outside, making 5 of 21 3-pointers.

The first half had seven lead changes and five ties, but Drmic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Boise State a 30-27 halftime lead. The Broncos never trailed again.

Guard Alex Young led UC Irvine with 15 points, but 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye was held in check, scoring just four points in 19 minutes.