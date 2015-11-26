FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boise State 71, UC Irvine 64
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 26, 2015 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Boise State 71, UC Irvine 64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Behind a barrage of 3-point shooting to combat a larger UC Irvine lineup, Boise State hit 11 of 28 shots from 3-point range in a 71-64 victory to open the Wooden Legacy on Thursday in Fullerton, Calif.

Five Boise State players hit 3-pointers, led by the Australian duo of senior Anthony Drmic and Nick Duncan, who had four each. Drmic, who missed Boise State’s last game on Monday with a slight knee injury, had a game-high 21 points and Duncan added 14.

The Broncos (3-2) racked up 21 assists and 25 field goals and are now 36-1 since 2011-12 when having 15 or more assists.

The Anteaters (4-1) forced 16 turnovers but struggled from outside, making 5 of 21 3-pointers.

The first half had seven lead changes and five ties, but Drmic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Boise State a 30-27 halftime lead. The Broncos never trailed again.

Guard Alex Young led UC Irvine with 15 points, but 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye was held in check, scoring just four points in 19 minutes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.