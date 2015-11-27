Preview: UC Irvine vs. Boston College

A clash of 7-footers should take center stage Friday when UC Irvine meets Boston College in a consolation game at the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton. The Anteaters feature 7-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye, the tallest player in college basketball last season, while the Eagles counter with 7-1 Dennis Clifford, who isn’t used to giving away five inches to the opposing center.

Ndiaye is still a work in progress on the court, but can contribute when he manages to stay on the floor. He was limited by foul trouble in the tournament opener against Boise State and was held to four points, one block and one rebound in the 71-64 loss, but showed what he could do over a longer stretch Monday against Santa Clara, totaling 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes of the 79-61 victory, which helped UC Irvine to its best start since the 1982-83 season. Eli Carter is the biggest scoring threat for the Eagles and earns a good chunk of his points from beyond the 3-point arc. The 6-2 senior guard took a career-high 12 shots from long range in the tournament-opening loss to No. 4 Michigan State and made four before finishing with 22 points.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT UC IRVINE (4-1): Alex Young has primarily been a set-up player during his first three years at UC Irvine, but he’s being asked to be more of a scorer during his senior year. He put in a team-high 15 points against Boise State, made 8-of-9 free throws and still found the opportunity to hand out five assists. Luke Nelson is more accustomed to putting up points for the Anteaters and has reached double figures in scoring in all five games this season.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-1): Jerome Robinson is the only other starter for the Eagles who has scored in double figures this season, though he hasn’t reached that mark in the last two games. Matt Milon had come off the bench and reached double digits in the two games leading up to Thursday’s tournament opener, but couldn’t take advantage of extra playing time in the blowout loss to Michigan State and was held to five points on four shots. The only other player who seems capable of providing substantial offense is 6-7 wing Ervins Meznieks, who was 8-for-14 from 3-point range before missing his only two tries against Michigan State.

TIP-INS

1. Clifford won’t be the tallest player Ndiaye has faced this season as he went up against 7-6 center Tacko Fall of UCF in an overtime win Nov. 18.

2. Young needs 38 assists to move past Raimonds Miglinieks for No. 1 on the school’s all-time list.

3. Boston College F Idy Diallo, a 6-11 freshman from Los Angeles who missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury just before the season opener, played a season-high 15 minutes against Michigan State, contributing four points and three rebounds.

PREDICTION: Boston College 78, UC Irvine 67