UC Irvine 80, Boston College 67

Forward Mike Best scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds and UC Irvine never trailed in scoring an 80-67 victory over Boston College in the losers bracket of the Directv Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif., on Friday.

The Anteaters (5-1) jumped to a 20-point first-half lead and were never threatened as they advanced to the tournament’s fifth-place game on Sunday in Anaheim against the winner of Friday’s night’s Evansville-Santa Clara game.

Boston College (3-2) will play the loser of that game for seventh place.

Center Mamadou Ndiaye added 16 points and five rebounds for UC Irvine, while guard Jaron Martin delivered 11 points, guard Alex Young had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists and guard Luke Nelson dished out 10 assists to go with seven points. The Anteaters lost their tourney opener 71-64 to Boise State on Thursday.

Young had 15 points and five assists in Irvine’s opening loss and was 3 of 10 from the floor in that game before going 5 of 8 on Friday.

Guard Jerome Robinson led the Eagles - 99-68 losers to No. 3 Michigan State in their opener - with 15 points. Guard Eli Carter and center Dennis Clifford both scored 14 – and Carter added six assists after scoring 22 points against Michigan State.