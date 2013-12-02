Preview: UC Irvine at California

California hopes to have senior forward Richard Solomon back in the lineup Monday when it hosts UC Irvine, which has won five of its last six. The 6-10 Solomon has missed two games since suffering a right corneal abrasion against Arkansas on Nov. 25, and the Golden Bears dropped both games to Syracuse and Dayton without their top rebounder on the floor. Solomon’s return would come just in time to face 7-6 freshman center Mamadou Ndiaye, the nation’s tallest player.

The Golden Bears are looking to get back on track after placing fourth in the eight-team Maui Invitational, which ended with a demoralizing 82-64 loss to Dayton. Senior guard Justin Cobbs provided the lone bright spot by recording the first 30-point game of his career with a career-high 31. California should receive a test from an Anteaters team shooting 51.2 percent from the field and playing much better since opening the season with consecutive losses to Fresno State and Pacific.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (5-3): The Anteaters boast a formidable frontcourt, with Ndiaye leading the nation with 29 blocks while averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Forward Will Davis II, a 6-8 junior, leads the team in points (12.3) and rebounds (7.9), while senior guard Chris McNealy is coming off a strong effort against Sacramento State, when he collected 15 points and six rebounds in Saturday’s 79-53 victory. “Give them credit,” Sacramento State coach Brian Katz said. “They’re a Pac-12-talent-level team.”

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-2): Forward David Kravish is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds, but wasn’t quite as effective in Maui once Solomon left during the Arkansas victory. California’s reserves struggled against Dayton, and coach Mike Montgomery is going to need more production from players such as Ricky Kreklow, Jordan Mathews and Roger Moute a Bidias once conference play begins. Freshman Jabari Bird has been outstanding at times, but was held to six points on 1-for-7 shooting against Dayton.

TIP-INS

1. Kravish matched his career high with five blocked shots against Dayton.

2. UC Irvine is averaging 6.4 blocked shots.

3. The Golden Bears are 38-8 in non-conference home games under Montgomery.

PREDICTION: California 83, UC Irvine 75