California 73, UC Irvine 56: David Kravish matched a career high with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Bears past the visiting Anteaters.

Richard Solomon returned after missing two games with a corneal abrasion and collected 13 points and eight rebounds for California (6-2), which bounced back after losing its final two games at last week’s Maui Invitational. Jabari Bird scored 14 and Tyrone Wallace chipped in eight points and tied his career high with 11 rebounds.

Chris McNealy led UC Irvine (5-4) with 13 points and Luke Nelson added 12. The Anteaters had won their last two games against Pac-12 opponents, but struggled from the opening whistle against California and were held to a season-low 19 points in the first half after shooting 7-for-34 from the field.

The Bears led by 16 at intermission and maintained their double-digit margin throughout the second half. Point guard Justin Cobbs, who earned all-tournament honors in Maui after averaging 20.3 points over three games, finished with three points and nine assists.

UC Irvine’s 7-6 freshman center Mamadou Ndiaye, the nation’s tallest player, fouled out after being held to four points and five rebounds in 10 minutes. The Anteaters, who entered the game averaging 85.5 points, shot 29.4 from the field and missed 11 of their 15 attempts from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Golden Bears outrebounded the Anteaters 50-41 and improved to 37-6 in non-conference home games under coach Mike Montgomery. … Kravish, who scored 19 points against Arkansas last week, recorded his third double-double in the last four games. … California improved to 6-2 all-time against UC Irvine, including 6-0 at home.