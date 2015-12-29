Preview: UC Irvine at Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self lavished praise on Perry Ellis after his last game, suggesting his 6-8 senior forward was peaking following the team’s first true road win of the season. Ellis and the third-ranked Jayhawks return home Tuesday to face a unique challenge when they host UC Irvine and the huge front line of the Anteaters.

Ellis scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the opening 11-plus minutes of Kansas’ 70-57 victory at San Diego State last Tuesday while tying his season high in assists (three) and doubling his season total with two blocks. “That’s the best he’s been. It’s the most aggressive he’s been all year long,” Self said of Ellis. The Jayhawks rank sixth in the country in field-goal percentage (51.7) thanks in large part to the efforts of Ellis (53.1) and junior guard Wayne Selden Jr. (56.3), although both could have issues improving on those marks against a UC Irvine squad that boasts four players (two starters) that stand at least 6-10, including 7-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye. The Anteaters matched their best 14-game start since the 2002-03 campaign last Tuesday, upending Norfolk State 80-62 to win the championship game of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso, Texas.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT UC IRVINE (10-4): Ndiaye (team-high marks of 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) is coming off his finest performance of the year, scoring a season-best 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting while collecting nine rebounds and five blocks in only 19 minutes of action versus the Spartans. Second-leading scorer Luke Nelson (12.2 points, 4.3 assists), who was named the tournament MVP after averaging 16.5 points in the two victories, added four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in the victory. Senior guard Alex Young went scoreless but had six assists, leaving him one shy of tying Raimonds Miglinieks for the school career record at 475.

ABOUT KANSAS (10-1): The Jayhawks have shot over 40 percent beyond the arc in nine straight games and leading scorer Selden (15.5 points) is a big reason why, ranking fifth in Division I at a Big 12-best 55.4 percent. Ellis (15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds) continued his climb in the school’s record books last Tuesday, moving into 28th place with 1,324 career points and 17th place on the all-time rebounding list with 677, passing Paul Pierce and Marcus Morris (676 apiece). Kansas went 10-of-11 from the foul line versus the Aztecs but has been on a rollercoaster ride at the charity stripe for most of the season - shooting at least 70 percent or better seven times and 60 percent or worse four times.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won its last 13 home games against non-conference opponents by an average of 20.8 points.

2. Last Tuesday’s victory was the 100th career win for sixth-year coach Russell Turner at UC Irvine.

3. Eight of the Jayhawks’ victories have been by double figures and five have been decided by at least 30 points.

PREDICTION: Kansas 85, UC Irvine 61