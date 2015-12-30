FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas 78, UC Irvine 53
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas 78, UC Irvine 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas 78, UC Irvine 53

Senior forward Perry Ellis scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half, leading No. 2 Kansas to a 78-53 victory over UC Irvine on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

Ellis contributed to a second-half run that helped Kansas pull away. He used a spin move for a three-point play nine seconds after intermission, then a minute later added a 3-pointer in helping the Jayhawks to a 16-2 surge and a 16-point lead.

UC Irvine hung close early thanks to a strong defensive effort in the first half.

The Anteaters (10-5), anchored by 7-foot-6 junior center Mamadou Ndiaye, held the Jayhawks without a field goal for a six-minute stretch while grabbing an early 13-9 lead.

Kansas (11-1) scrapped its way to a 28-26 halftime lead, thanks in part to point guard Frank Mason. The junior accounted for eight of his team’s 10 first-half field goals, going 3-for-6 from the floor with five assists. He finished with 13 points.

Ellis tied a season high with nine rebounds, while Ndiaye paced UC Irvine with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes.

Kansas, which potentially could move to No. 1 next week following Michigan State’s 83-70 loss Tuesday to Iowa, won its 10th consecutive game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.