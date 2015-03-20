Preview: UC Irvine vs. Louisville

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

When it comes to teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, most of the attention will fall on Virginia and Duke - but don’t sleep on the Louisville Cardinals, who open their 41st NCAA Tournament appearance Friday afternoon against UC Irvine in the East Regional in Seattle. Rick Pitino’s crew comes into the tournament in a minor slump, splitting its last eight games. But the Cardinals turn it on at tournament time, reaching the Final Four in two of the past three years and winning it all in 2013.

The 13th-seeded Anteaters will be in tough spot against No. 4 Louisville, but come in on a 7-2 stretch and won three games in as many days - the last a 67-58 triumph over Hawaii - to capture the Big West title and earn their first-ever Tournament appearance. UC Irvine excelled at the defensive end, limiting opponents to an effective field goal percentage of 39.8. But the Cardinals are defensive powerhouses themselves, holding foes to 59.5 points per game.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT UC IRVINE (21-12): The Anteaters ended a 37-year stretch of futility by catching fire at the right time, earning consecutive nine-point victories over UC Riverside, UC Santa Barbara and Hawaii while limiting them to an average of 58.3 points. UC Irvine is led offensively by Will Davis II (12.9 points per game), Luke Nelson (10.5) and 7-foot-6 Mamadou Ndiaye (10.4), who added 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 19.1 minutes per game. UC Irvine makes a living from outside, shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc - just outside the top-30 in all of Division I.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (24-8): The Cardinals come in with a bitter taste in their mouths after losing to North Carolina in the conference quarterfinals - a loss that saw them miss 15 of their final 17 shots. But Louisville proved to be a resilient bunch, going 6-1 in games following a loss with an average margin of victory of seven points in those contests. Terry Rozier (17.1 points per game), Montrezl Harrell (15.7) and Chris Jones (13.7) should present a major challenge for the Anteaters, while Wayne Blackshear (10.9) has emerged as a strong fourth option over the past month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Louisville held opponents to 29.3 percent from beyond the arc, the sixth-best mark in the nation.

2. The Anteaters rank outside the top-300 in free throws made per game (11.5), free throws attempted (16.8) and free throws per field goal attempt (0.307).

3. Harrell is averaging 18.3 points on 60.4-percent shooting over his last four games.

PREDICTION: Louisvile 72, UC Irvine 56