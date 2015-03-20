Louisville narrowly avoids UC Irvine upset bid

SEATTLE -- With a 7-foot-6 center in sophomore Mamadou Ndiaye, the 13th-seeded UC Irvine Anteaters had the look of a giant killer, but it just wasn’t to be.

Louisville freshman guard Quentin Snider hit a pair of free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining, then teammate Terry Rozier broke up a pass near midcourt in the final seconds as the fourth-seeded Cardinals avoided the upset with a 57-55 win over Ndiaye’s Anteaters in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at KeyArena.

Senior Wayne Blackshear led Louisville (25-8) with 19 points, including the tying basket with 42 seconds to go, while Snider added 16.

“The first round is very difficult,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said after the win. “We knew it would be a fight.”

Will Davis II led UC Irvine (21-13) with 14 points, while Ndiaye added 12.

The Anteaters hung with Louisville all afternoon, resulting in six ties and nine lead changes, but couldn’t pull off the upset in the end. UC Irvine point guard Alex Young lost control of the ball while trying to pass to a teammate, resulting in Rozier’s steal in the closing seconds.

UCI coach Russell Turner hinted that Louisville, with two fouls to give, was trying to foul Young on the play but that the referees didn’t blow the whistle. Young was asked directly whether he was fouled and had no comment.

“That’s not my judgment,” he said. “It’s the ref’s call to make and not for me to decide. Not getting a shot up (on the final possession), that’s on me. I‘m the point guard on this team, and I take responsibility for that.”

Blackshear scored nine first-half points to lead the Cardinals to a 30-28 lead at the break. The Anteaters made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range in the first half to keep the game close.

UC Irvine, which never trailed by more than five points in the second half, rallied to take a 51-50 lead on sophomore guard Luke Nelson’s jumper from the wing with 3:53 remaining. Nelson struck again with a floater over two defenders to put the Anteaters up 55-53 with 1:00 left, but Louisville’s Blackshear tied the score on a drive 18 seconds later.

With the score tied 55-55, Nelson took a long 3 attempt with 11 seconds left but missed badly. A scramble for the rebound resulted in Snider getting fouled. Snider hit both free throws with 8.9 seconds left, giving the Cardinals a 57-55 lead.

UC Irvine’s Young had the ball near midcourt in the final seconds but had a pass tipped away by Rozier, resulting in a game-ending turnover.

“In many ways, this game we were their equal,” Turner said. “It’s hard to say we were better because of the way the game ended up. But we were a play away from winning.”

NOTES: Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s son, Rick Jr., was among the people in attendance at Seattle’s Key Arena. Pitino Jr. is head coach of the University of Minnesota basketball team. ... Louisville freshman forward Chinanu Onuaku hurt his back on a fall to the floor with 18 minutes remaining in the game and did not return, leaving an already-thin Louisville team without another contributor.