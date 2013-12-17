Preview: UC Irvine at Oregon

Oregon attempts to continue its best start in seven years when it hosts UC Irvine on Tuesday. The No. 11 Ducks have reeled off nine straight victories to post the program’s best beginning to a campaign since the 2006-07 squad won its first 13 contests. UC Irvine can’t be taken lightly as the Anteaters feature four double-digit scorers plus a sensational freshman shot blocker and notched an impressive victory at Washington earlier this season.

The Ducks are averaging 89.1 points and thrive with a balanced attack that includes six players scoring in double digits. Transfers James Young and Mike Moser have been superb with Young averaging a team-leading 19.4 points and Moser contributing 14.9 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds. UC Irvine began a four-game road trip with a 70-61 victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday and the Anteaters have blocked 71 shots while outrebounding opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (6-5): Freshman center Mamadou Ndiaye has packed a powerful presence in the middle and has already blocked 36 shots. The 7-6, 290-pounder made his presence felt with 18 points, nine blocked shots and eight rebounds against Washington and 10 days later, set school and Big West Conference records with 10 blocks against Eastern Washington. While still raw as an offensive player, Ndiaye is shooting 71.7 percent from the field while averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds.

ABOUT OREGON (9-0): The Ducks will have guard Dominic Artis and forward Ben Carter on the floor for the first time this season after the duo was suspended nine games for a rules violation involving the selling of team apparel. Artis averaged 8.5 points last season as a freshman and was expected to be a starter while Carter was forecast to be a valuable contributor as a reserve. “We’re not going to start them right away, we’ll work them in,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “They’re both going to play for us and going to be a big part of our team but we’re only nine games into it and there’s nothing set in stone.”

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won three of the previous five meetings.

2. Ducks PG Johnathan Loyd is averaging 7.3 assists and has had outings of 15 (a career high) and 13 this season.

3. G Chris McNealy leads the Anteaters with a 12.1 scoring average and is 46 points away from becoming the 23rd player in UC Irvine history with 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 88, UC Irvine 81