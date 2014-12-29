Preview: UC Irvine at Oregon

Oregon tries for its fifth straight victory while putting a wrap on the non-conference portion of its schedule when it hosts UC Irvine on Monday. The Ducks are playing their second straight game against a Big West Conference team after defeating UC Santa Barbara 82-78 in overtime on Dec. 22. ”It shows a lot of resiliency,” freshman guard Casey Benson told reporters after Oregon erased a 12-point deficit with just under 12 minutes remaining. “We got down in the second half, and we showed our resiliency to come back and make plays. Not quit, that was huge for us. Obviously it’s a big win against a good team.”

The Ducks are led by senior guard Joseph Young, one of two players in the nation averaging 20 points (20.3), five rebounds (5.7) and four assists (4.4) per game. Young recorded 25 points and tied a career high with 11 rebounds against Santa Barbara, and makes 92.3 percent of his free throws. The Anteaters won the Holiday Classic in Las Vegas on Monday after defeating Green Bay 72-70 on tournament MVP Alex Young’s basket with 1.7 seconds left.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (6-5): The Anteaters have four players averaging double figures in scoring, although 7-6 sophomore Mamadou Ndiaye (team-high 12 points, 4.2 rebounds per game) is expected to miss his seventh straight contest because of a foot injury. Sophomore guard Luke Nelson (11.1 points) averages a team-best 3.6 assists, senior forward Will Davis II (10.2) grabs a team-most 5.6 rebounds while Young, a junior guard who scored 18 against Green Bay, averages 10.7 points. The Anteaters lost to No. 3 Arizona 71-54 on Nov. 19 in their only other meeting against a major-conference team this season.

ABOUT OREGON (9-3): While Young provides senior leadership, a pair of freshmen are among those responsible for the Ducks’ success. Dillon Brooks, a 6-6 forward, averages 14.4 points - second among Pac-12 freshmen - and 5.8 rebounds while 6-8 forward Jordan Bell (5.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) has blocked 39 shots. Oregon has utilized 10 newcomers this season, including junior college transfer Dwayne Benjamin (6.7 points, team-high 7.1 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks, who are 8-1 at home (79-73 loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 7), have a plus-7.3 rebounding differential while UC Irvine is plus-1.1.

2. Oregon, which opens its Pac-12 season Saturday against Oregon State, defeated UC Irvine 91-63 in 2013-14 and is 2-0 against Big West teams this season.

3. Virginia Military Institute G QJ Peterson joins Young in the exclusive club by averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

PREDICTION: Oregon 91, UC Irvine 63