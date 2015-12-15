Preview: UC Irvine at Oregon

The status of standout freshman guard Tyler Dorsey remains in doubt and senior forward Dwayne Benjamin is also ailing as Oregon prepares to host UC Irvine on Tuesday. Dorsey injured his left knee on Dec. 4 in a loss to UNLV and Benjamin injured his knee in Saturday’s 74-72 loss at Boise State.

The injuries surely contributed to the loss against Boise State, but coach Dana Altman is choosing to downplay the ailments. “We don’t talk about them because I don’t want guys making excuses,” Altman told reporters. “It is what it is. I try not to make excuses and we don’t want them to.” Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks tied his career high of 26 points in Saturday’s loss and is averaging a team-best 15.3 points - just ahead of Dorsey’s 14.4. UC Irvine is led by 7-6 junior center Mamadou Ndiaye, who has blocked 27 shots and is shooting 65.7 percent from the field.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT UC IRVINE (7-3): Ndiaye posted his third consecutive double-double with 17 points and a career high-tying 14 rebounds in Saturday’s victory over Utah State and is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds. “I hope people appreciate what Mamadou is doing,” said Anteaters coach Russell Turner, “because he is dominating right now.” Junior guard Luke Nelson (11.8) and senior guard Alex Young (10 points per game) also average in double digits and both players are averaging 4.4 assists with 12 steals.

ABOUT OREGON (7-2): Sophomore post player Jordan Bell made his season debut against Boise State and had three points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in 17 minutes. Bell, a defensive standout, suffered a broken foot in the offseason after setting a school record with 94 blocked shots last season. Senior forward Elgin Cook tallied a season-best 22 points against the Broncos and ranks third on the squad at 12.9 points, while Benjamin (12 per game) and senior forward Chris Boucher (11.9 points, team-best 8.6 rebounds and 31 blocked shots) also average in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won five of the previous seven meetings.

2. The Anteaters are 3-1 on the road with the loss coming at Saint Mary‘s.

3. Ducks senior G Dylan Ennis (foot), a transfer from Villanova, is still about two weeks away from making his season debut.

PREDICTION: Oregon 73, UC Irvine 70