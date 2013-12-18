No. 11 Oregon 91, UC Irvine 63: Joseph Young scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Ducks routed the visiting Anteaters.

Mike Moser scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half as Oregon (10-0) continued its best start since the 2006-07 squad opened with 13 straight wins. Damyean Dotson added 14 points and Jason Calliste tallied 10 for the Ducks, who went 12-of-19 from 3-point range.

Will Davis II scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for UC Irvine (6-6). Chris McNealy scored 14 points and Luke Nelson added 13 points and six assists.

The Anteaters scored six of the game’s first eight points before Oregon began taking charge. The Ducks went on a 32-7 surge to take a 34-13 lead with 7:15 left in the half and led by 19 points at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half and a 3-pointer by Dotson increased the lead to 68-41 with 8:45 remaining. Oregon’s lead topped out at 32 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Moser had three steals and Oregon racked up 13 overall. … Anteaters C Mamadou Ndiaye blocked four shots to raise his season count to 40. … Ducks G Dominic Artis (five points, team-best eight rebounds) and F Ben Carter (four points, four rebounds) played for the first time this season after drawing nine-game suspensions for selling team apparel.