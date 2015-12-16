Oregon 78, UC Irvine 63

Senior forward Elgin Cook matched his career high with 26 points to lead Oregon to a 78-63 win over UC Irvine in a nonconference game Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

Sophomore forward Dillon Brooks added 16 points for Ducks, who dropped out of The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. Forward Chris Boucher finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds while forward Jordan Bell had a career-high 12 points as Oregon improved to 8-2.

Freshman guard Tyler Dorsey, who ranks second on the Ducks in scoring, returned after missing two games with a sprained knee and finished with 12 points.

Center Mamadou Ndiaye had 15 points and 10 rebounds while guard Luke Nelson also had 15 points to lead UC Irvine, which fell to 7-4.

Oregon took a 44-36 lead at halftime. After a Wright 3-pointer made the score 46-39, the Ducks scored nine straight to go up 55-39.

The Ducks extended that lead when Cook later got a rebound basket and Dorsey followed with a 3-pointer to give Oregon a 20-point lead at 62-42.

The Ducks took an early 20-11 lead on a basket by Bell before Brooks scored five straight points to put Oregon ahead 25-13. Nelson made a 3-pointer for UC Irvine, but then Dorsey countered with his own 3-pointer and Brooks hit a jumper before Cook scored to put the Ducks ahead 32-16.